Zuma says abuse at the hands of NPA reminiscent of apartheid persecution The latest accusations come months after he withdrew his sworn claims that lead prosecutor Billy Downer was nostalgic for apartheid-era prosecutions

Former president Jacob Zuma has turned to the courts to "stop the abuse of prosecutorial powers" he has suffered at the hands of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which he contends is "reminiscent of the apartheid prosecutors".

Zuma’s comparison of the prosecutors in his corruption case to those of the apartheid regime is contained in papers filed at the Supreme Court of Appeal. The case relates to the 1990s deal to buy European arms and military equipment, and his latest move comes while an arrest warrant hangs over him after his failure to appear before the high court in Pietermaritzburg earlier in February.