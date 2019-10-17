Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Dwindling support and no tears for Zuma Former president deserves no sympathy even as his fortunes take a turn for the worse BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s victim currency is depreciating fast.

The high court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed his application for a permanent stay of prosecution, he has a hefty legal bill, he could lose his Nkandla home and he has not escaped questioning at the state-capture inquiry. His support is clearly weakening.