National NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma trapped under the weight of previous judgments After 14-year journey through the courts, the former president's hopes of avoiding prosecution seem slim

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have made it clear that they will fight all the way to the highest court to block his “unconstitutional” corruption prosecution from going ahead.

But to do so they need to convince the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and/or the Constitutional Court to hear Zuma’s appeal against the Pietermaritzburg high court’s unanimous decision to dismiss his permanent stay of prosecution application — and they need to show he has a “reasonable prospect of success” in overturning that decision.