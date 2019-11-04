Zuma’s lawyers say constitution was ignored in corruption charges ruling
The former president’s lawyers argue the ruling, if unchallenged, ‘takes a decent legal system to the [throes] of anarchy and judicial chaos’
04 November 2019 - 09:24
Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have criticised the high court in Pietermaritzburg for ruling that the seriousness of the offences that he stands accused of outweighs the prejudice he claims he will suffer if he finally faces the 14-year-old corruption charges against him.
Zuma’s lawyer argue that the ruling, if unchallenged, “takes a decent legal system to the [throes] of anarchy and judicial chaos”.
