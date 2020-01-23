National No hope for Jacob Zuma’s appeal, says NPA BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s latest bid to appeal the dismissal of his application to permanently stop his corruption trial is hopeless and has no prospect of success, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

Lead Zuma prosecutor Billy Downer also rubbished any suggestion that the now 15-year delay in the corruption, fraud and racketeering case against the former president had irretrievably compromised the evidence that could be led against him. Downer said the bulk of that evidence was “documentary” and included an “updated forensic report”.