National Two coal producers look to help the state with Eskom Suppliers say it is their national duty to help the ailing utility to which they are inextricably tied BL PREMIUM

Some of Eskom’s largest coal suppliers have urged the industry to fulfil its national duty and help the utility out of its crisis — though slashing their prices is not one of the solutions on the table.

“What options do we have if we don’t help Eskom?” asked Mike Teke, CEO of Seriti Resources, a major coal supplier to Eskom. “If we don’t have Eskom, we don’t have a country.”