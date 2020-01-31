Two coal producers look to help the state with Eskom
Suppliers say it is their national duty to help the ailing utility to which they are inextricably tied
31 January 2020 - 05:05
Some of Eskom’s largest coal suppliers have urged the industry to fulfil its national duty and help the utility out of its crisis — though slashing their prices is not one of the solutions on the table.
“What options do we have if we don’t help Eskom?” asked Mike Teke, CEO of Seriti Resources, a major coal supplier to Eskom. “If we don’t have Eskom, we don’t have a country.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.