End of the road for Merafe Resources?

In a dark portent for SA’s ferrochrome industry, the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture is restructuring, and could cut up to 665 jobs at its Rustenburg smelter, which is suffering "material financial losses".

It’s particularly ominous if you consider that, with an installed capacity of 2.3Mt a year, the Venture is not just the largest ferrochrome producer in the world, but the lowest-cost producer in SA.

But Glencore says that despite investments to make the smelter more competitive, its fate was sealed by a deterioration in market and operating conditions — including real cost inflation and unsustainable electricity tariffs and supply interruptions.

In fact, a great many smelters have closed since 2006, over which time Eskom has hiked electricity tariffs 523% for its large industrial customers such as mines and smelters.

Merafe’s woes have been well flagged by the company: in December it warned shareholders that stage 4 and 6 load-shedding, in this tough economic environment, would have "a negative impact on the future economic viability of some of the company’s operations and the wider ferroalloys sector in SA".

The thing is, SA is one of just four countries that produces chrome in large quantities.

Most chrome is converted into ferrochrome, the raw material used to produce stainless steel.