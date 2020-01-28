LETTER: Throwing money at Eskom won’t bring lights back on

Jon Duncan’s well-written and balanced opinion piece (“Coal-dependent SA will need an ordered retreat from fossil fuels”, January 26) does not shy away from laying out the challenges South Africans face in implementing a greener trajectory than the one the country is now on.

However, the conclusion Duncan draws does not flow logically from the important and sobering facts that permeate his article.

It is far from “clear” that Eskom can be fixed “through global concessionary climate funding”. True, the apparent impossibility of financing Eskom’s growing debt has caught the attention of many.

Yet it is mainly operational and management failings that resulted in the rolling blackouts that plague the country.

Setting aside for now the almost traditional sabotage claim, sources as disparate as statements by Eskom’s COO and last week’s report by the CSIR are clear on this. It will take something other than mere money to fix Eskom.

Gary Cundill, Wilderness

