Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Throwing money at Eskom won’t bring lights back on

Operational and management failings have caused the rolling blackouts

28 January 2020 - 16:01
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

 Jon Duncan’s well-written and balanced opinion piece (“Coal-dependent SA will need an ordered retreat from fossil fuels”, January 26) does not shy away from laying out the challenges South Africans face in implementing a greener trajectory than the one the country is now on.

However, the conclusion Duncan draws does not flow logically from the important and sobering facts that permeate his article.

It is far from “clear” that Eskom can be fixed “through global concessionary climate funding”. True, the apparent impossibility of financing Eskom’s growing debt has caught the attention of many.

Yet it is mainly operational and management failings that resulted in the rolling blackouts that plague the country.

Setting aside for now the almost traditional sabotage claim, sources as disparate as statements by Eskom’s COO and last week’s report by the CSIR are clear on this. It will take something other than mere money to fix Eskom.

Gary Cundill, Wilderness

CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA takes a year to come full circle on how to fix Eskom

The thrust of André de Ruyter’s Eskom recovery plan was mooted a year ago by the president’s expert panel, then buried
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: André de Ruyter on his mammoth task at Eskom

The Eskom CEO talks to Business Day TV about the utility’s current state of affairs and whether there is any light at the end of the tunnel
Companies
8 hours ago

Eskom looks to private power

New CEO De Ruyter says renewables 'a good thing'
Business
2 days ago

