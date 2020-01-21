National Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba to go their separate ways But the two former DA leaders say they will find ways of co-operating and supporting each other BL PREMIUM

Contrary to expectations in local political circles, former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the former Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, say their futures lie in different political homes.

Maimane and Mashaba resigned from the DA at about the same time in 2019, both claiming the organisation had veered off the party's vision of one SA for all. Maimane publicly expressed his love, respect and admiration for Mashaba, his politics and principles on the day the former mayor resigned, raising speculation they will form a political project together.