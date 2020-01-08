NEWS ANALYSIS: Crucial year ahead for ANC and DA as critical conferences loom
The strength of the governing party’s leadership will be tested while policy will preoccupy SA’s largest opposition
08 January 2020 - 05:10
This is going to be an important year for SA politics, with the two biggest parties headed to critical conferences that could once again lead to significant changes in the political landscape.
With the 2021 local government elections drawing near, the stakes could not be higher for the governing ANC and the official opposition, the DA. Both parties have a lot to prove to the electorate, but will have to deal with their own internal politics first before campaigning starts.
