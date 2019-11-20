Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane’s new victimhood party The eNCA interviewer almost fell over himself, heaping praise on Maimane as the ‘Obama of Soweto’ in his introduction BL PREMIUM

Mmusi Maimane lifted his head above the fog of obscurity last week to suggest what SA really needs is a new political party. Yawn. That didn’t take long. When you have spent five years surrounded by wind machines, being enveloped by irrelevance can be disconcerting. One gets used to the view.

His announcement, first in a curiously exclusive interview with the Brenthurst Foundation, then later on eNCA, was typical Maimane. There was no actual plan, just a range of vague platitudinous sentiments and truisms which he has become a past master at delivering with pseudo profundity.