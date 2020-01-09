Features POLITICAL YEAR AHEAD: What’s on the cards for SA? The year ahead is likely to be a tough one for Cyril Ramaphosa and the faction-riven ANC. But it may also settle key questions around the balance of power in the ruling party BL PREMIUM

Political tension is likely to peak again in 2020, as the ANC heads towards its national general council (NGC) and the economic situation in the country remains challenging.

While 2019 marked the erosion of goodwill towards President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, 2020 will be a year of intense political contestation between factions in the ANC, as well as between Ramaphosa and his allies in the SACP and trade union federation Cosatu.