National New Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter to start work on Christmas Day 'I will begin my tenure with a series of visits to Eskom power stations starting on Christmas Day until New Year,' De Ruyter said

Eskom’s incoming CEO, Andre de Ruyter, has confirmed he will join the embattled state-owned utility sooner than scheduled.

In response to a request by the government, De Ruyter has confirmed to Business Day that he will begin work on Christmas Day.