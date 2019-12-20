New Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter to start work on Christmas Day
‘I will begin my tenure with a series of visits to Eskom power stations starting on Christmas Day until New Year,’ De Ruyter said
20 December 2019 - 14:50
Eskom’s incoming CEO, Andre de Ruyter, has confirmed he will join the embattled state-owned utility sooner than scheduled.
In response to a request by the government, De Ruyter has confirmed to Business Day that he will begin work on Christmas Day.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.