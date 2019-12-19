National Hawks strike first blow in Eskom Kusile corruption case Two former Eskom executives, and two other men, were granted bail of R300,000 each and will not be released until they post the full amount BL PREMIUM

The new investigating directorate, established to tackle state capture and other high-profile cases, struck for the first time on Thursday, hauling in two former Eskom executives for alleged corruption related to the construction of the troubled Kusile power plant.

Mangope Hlakudi, former contract manager at Kusile, and his former boss, Abram Masango, former executive of group capital at Eskom, appeared on Thursday in the magistrate’s court in Johannesburg together with Antonio Jose Da Costa Trindade and Maphoko Kgomoeswana.