Just do it already, Gwede

Are you hopeful this will now change, given stage 6 load-shedding and signs of life from the department of energy?

NF: You know what, the answer is "no".

Government is all talk and zero action. It is constrained in its political ideals and relationships and I hope it proves me wrong. But I am so disillusioned with the lack of leadership, I have my doubts.

That’s terrible. Is there not a case to be made for the mining sector to take the government to court and force them to do the right thing with IPPs?

NF: Unfortunately, it’s the only way we seem to get outcomes that are fair and balanced; it relates to the Mining Charter, it relates to environmental regulations and of course in this case I think your question is very good.

But it’s not just the mining sector, it’s business as a whole. It has significant leverage and I think business needs to get more demanding for the government to act in the national interest.

They are civil servants; as taxpayers, we pay their salaries, they work for us, and to some extent I think they think we all work for them.

Nevertheless, there needs to be concerted pressure put on the government from all sectors on this one specifically, but also on fixing Eskom.

Business has a lot to add. It has the capacity, it has the skills, we have the experience of running business and there is no doubt that privately run business is run much better than state-owned businesses. I think business would contribute as long as there is a political will to change the status quo. I would say once we had that, that would be a catalyst for growth.

As for the state of the platinum group metals (PGM) sector, did you guys think this would happen to the palladium price — that we’d be sitting at $2,000 an ounce this December? Or were you just really lucky in buying Stillwater?

NF: Listen, we made our entry into the PGM sector based on very granular models of supply and demand and we called the palladium deficit absolutely correctly.

We took a huge bet, took on lots of debt, in buying Stillwater.

We weren’t lucky.

We had to convince our board that we really understood those dynamics. What I can say though is that palladium prices have exceeded our own expectations. I think we’re thankful, and probably lucky on that aspect. But the commercial rationale was very clear in our minds.