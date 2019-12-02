National

Bid to have Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director will go on

The high court in Pretoria dismissed two court applications launched by the former SAA director

02 December 2019 - 16:16 ERNEST MABUZA
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni faces legal action to have her declared a delinquent director. File picture: VELI NHLAPO.
The high court in Pretoria on Monday dismissed two applications launched by former SAA director Dudu Myeni.

She is facing legal action from two organisations who want to have her declared a delinquent director.

Myeni asked the court to amend the plea she made in July 2017. She also asked the court to join 28 other SAA directors in the case, launched by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa), in 2017.

She allegedly wanted to change her plea to deny her personal involvement in wrongdoing and shift responsibility to the SAA executive management.

In her application to join other board members, Myeni said that a refusal to allow her to join other board members would lead to a miscarriage of justice because the decisions and conduct alleged by Outa and Saapa were that of the board as a collective.

Judge Ronel Tolmay dismissed both applications.

The court then heard another legal point raised by Myeni's lawyers that Outa did not have legal standing in bringing this application.

The court will pass judgment in the matter on December 12.

Tolmay denied this allegation and said Outa was allowed to open the case.

Outa’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, was satisfied with the dismissal of both applications.

