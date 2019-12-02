Bid to have Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director will go on

The high court in Pretoria on Monday dismissed two applications launched by former SAA director Dudu Myeni.

She is facing legal action from two organisations who want to have her declared a delinquent director.

Myeni asked the court to amend the plea she made in July 2017. She also asked the court to join 28 other SAA directors in the case, launched by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa), in 2017.