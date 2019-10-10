Dudu Myeni gets a let-off in her ‘delinquent director’ matter

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni was given another reprieve on Thursday when the high court in Pretoria postponed an application to have her declared a delinquent director.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa) brought the application in March 2017 and the case was due to be heard from the beginning of this week.

However, there was no appearance from Myeni’s lawyers on Monday, forcing judge Ronel Tolmay to postpone the matter for a day. On Tuesday, an attorney for Myeni informed the court that Myeni was trying to arrange funding for legal representation. Tolmay moved the matter to Thursday, when advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi again sought a postponement to prepare Myeni’s defence.

Although Buthelezi had asked for a longer period to prepare, Tolmay suggested that Outa and Saapa present the list of the first few witnesses they intended to call when the matter sits on the week commencing October 21.