Refiloe Mokoena, Sars head of legal, has been fired

Sars’ head of legal, Refiloe Mokoena, who was allegedly involved in granting the controversial Gupta family a reported R420m VAT refund, has been fired.

Sars said on Friday that a disciplinary hearing found Mokoena guilty of serious misconduct. She was dismissed with immediate effect.

Mokoena was suspended pending a disciplinary hearing in October 2018. In August of that year it was reported that former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane signed off on the Gupta VAT refunds, with legal advice from Mokoena.

Daily Maverick, at the time, reported that Sars had paid more than R420m in VAT and personal income-tax refunds claimed by Gupta companies in 17 months between 2016 and April 2018.