Too many red lights flashing on economic dashboard

The efficiency of spending has deteriorated significantly, with the auditor-general reporting a substantial increase in wasteful and unauthorised expenditure in recent years. This, coupled with high levels of corruption, massively undermines the effectiveness of government services, negatively affecting confidence. Encouragingly, in the MTBPS the minister announced a range of initiatives to start to more effectively control spending on salaries. While this is a step in the right direction, it is not nearly enough to restore fiscal discipline.

In recent years the government has raised expectations regarding the implementation of a number of ambitious projects, such as National Health Insurance (NHI). Achieving these ambitious goals is going to become increasingly problematic unless there is a substantial increase in tax revenue and an improvement in the efficiency of government expenditure.

Back in 2016, then finance minister Pravin Gordhan made the point that “the quality of government spending needs to be improved. Too much public spending is regarded as wasteful, too much is ineffectively targeted and too little represents value for money.” Gordhan stressed that “fiscal resources do not match long-term policy aspirations”. Since then, the government’s policy aspirations have increased, while the fiscal resources have deteriorated significantly, limiting the government’s ability to close the gap between policy intention and enactment.

As a result of these three constraints, government debt has risen from a low of 26% of GDP in 2009 (at the time Moody’s assigned SA an A credit rating) to about 60.8% of GDP in 2019/2020, and is expected to rise to more than 70% of GDP within the next three years. This means that in value terms, over the past three fiscal years government debt will have risen by a huge R934bn, equivalent to R25.9bn a month, or an average of R1.1bn each working day.

This increase in debt is especially damning when you consider the deterioration in SA’s socioeconomic conditions, especially sustained low economic growth, record high unemployment, a record low savings rate, systematic downward revisions to the credit rating, regular electricity outages, a fragile water supply, the deterioration in public sector health and poor education outcomes.

Ultimately, there is no substitute for higher economic growth in resolving SA’s unfolding fiscal crisis. This can only be achieved through a concerted and co-ordinated effort to lift business and household confidence to improve private sector fixed investment, skills development and productivity.

• Lings is Stanlib chief economist.