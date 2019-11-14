No evidence of stolen e-mails in Ramaphosa findings, says public protector
President’s accusation was a strategy, says Busisiwe Mkhwebane
14 November 2019 - 20:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered no evidence to back his serious accusation that the e-mails she had used in her Bosasa findings were stolen, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.
In papers filed in the Pretoria high court, Mkhwebane said the president’s accusation was “part of the strategy to create the incorrect impression that I acted unlawfully”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.