National No evidence of stolen e-mails in Ramaphosa findings, says public protector President's accusation was a strategy, says Busisiwe Mkhwebane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered no evidence to back his serious accusation that the e-mails she had used in her Bosasa findings were stolen, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.

In papers filed in the Pretoria high court, Mkhwebane said the president’s accusation was “part of the strategy to create the incorrect impression that I acted unlawfully”.