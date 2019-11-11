Sars tries to keep public protector away from Jacob Zuma’s tax returns
Kieswetter seeks court order to keep Mkhwebane away from former president’s information
11 November 2019 - 05:10
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has launched urgent legal action to block public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from obtaining former president Jacob Zuma’s tax information, an application that will have far-reaching implications for the institution’s ability to access taxpayer details.
The legal action is an intensification of the distrust and acrimony that erupted between Mkhwebane and Sars during her investigation into the so-called Sars rogue unit.
