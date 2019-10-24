BREAKING NEWS: Mmusi Maimane resigns from the DA and parliament

Mmusi Maimane has announced his resignation from the DA and parliament less than 24 hours after announcing he was stepping down as leader of the party.

“I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so,” Maimane said on Twitter.

“I have today resigned from the DA and parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA.”

On Wednesday, Maimane resigned as DA leader, saying that despite his best efforts, the DA was “not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building ‘One SA for All’.”

However, he said he would remain parliamentary leader until the end of 2019.

His resignation from the party came ahead of a caucus meeting where he was expected to be booted as head of the official opposition in parliament.

Business Day reported that many DA MPs were “furious” with Maimane and the caucus was set to declare a leadership vacancy.

“He cannot say such a thing about the party and expect to continue in his role in parliament. That’s madness,” said one senior MP.

An election of a new parliamentary leader is expected to take place next Tuesday.

Maimane’s resignation from parliament also means that John Steenhuisen is no longer chief whip.

The chief whip is appointed by the leader, and since Maimane has announced his resignation from the party and from parliament his term ends.

The DA said caucus chair Annelie Lotriet would be interim DA parliamentary leader until a caucus election took place.

