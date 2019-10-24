National

BREAKING NEWS: DA MPs say Maimane cannot continue leading the party in parliament

A vacancy is expected to be declared followed by a call for nominations for the leadership

24 October 2019 - 08:37 Bekezela Phakathi
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

The DA parliamentary caucus is on Thursday set to declare a leadership vacancy, effectively booting Mmusi Maimane out of his role as the head of the main opposition party in parliament.  

On Wednesday, Maimane announced his resignation as DA leader, plunging the party into chaos. He said, however, that he would remain in his role in parliament until the end of the year.

“Despite my best efforts, perhaps the DA is not the best vehicle to take forward the fight for one SA for all,” Maimane said in his resignation speech.

It is this statement that has left many of the party’s MPs furious.

“He cannot say such a thing about the party and expect to continue in his role in parliament. That’s madness,” said one senior MP.

Mmusi Maimane resigned as the leader of the DA on Wednesday October 23 2019 after a relatively short time in charge. While his political future remains uncertain, we take a look back at his tenure at the DA.

It is understood that a vacancy will be declared on Thursday followed by a call for nominations for the leadership. An election is likely to take place next week, with chief whip John Steenhuisen the early front-runner to take over the leadership of the official opposition party in parliament.

Another senior MP said Maimane is unlikely to attend the meeting.

“I honestly believe he won’t even come. The caucus is absolutely furious with him. I don’t think they will even let him in if he comes. So, I expect that the caucus will declare a vacancy and call for nominations,” the MP said.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

LETTER: Are Maimane and Mashaba conspiring?

Maybe they are plotting to form a new middle-ground party
Opinion
1 day ago

DA crisis deepens as Maimane and Trollip quit

Resignations come two days after Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba walked away
Politics
10 hours ago

Speculation rises Mmusi Maimane will step down as DA leader

Head of opposition party goes to ground after his appearance with exiting Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday
Politics
1 day ago

EBRAHIM HARVEY: DA’s big mistake has been to ignore the relevance of race in SA society

The loss of Maimane as leader is incomparably more detrimental to the party’s future than the return of Zille
Opinion
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL: DA needs to get its house in order — for SA’s sake

Herman Mashaba’s resignation is the latest sign of trouble in the opposition ranks
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: DA MPs say Maimane cannot continue ...
National
2.
Have your say on bringing quality health care to ...
Opinion
3.
Reopening Large Business Centre the first step ...
National
4.
Private hospitals appeal to nursing council to ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader

National

MMUSI MAIMANE: The fight for a united, prosperous and reconciled SA does not ...

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.