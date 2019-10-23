DA crisis deepens as Maimane and Trollip quit
Resignations come two days after Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba walked away
23 October 2019 - 23:48
Mmusi Maimane succumbed to the inevitable and resigned as DA leader, plunging SA’s main opposition party into further turmoil less than two years before its next major electoral challenge.
The party, whose performance in major cities across SA in the 2016 elections was seen as a breakthrough moment that could establish it as an alternative to the ANC nationally, is facing a leadership crisis after its federal council chair and Maimane ally Athol Trollip also resigned on Wednesday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.