Politics DA crisis deepens as Maimane and Trollip quit Resignations come two days after Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba walked away BL PREMIUM

Mmusi Maimane succumbed to the inevitable and resigned as DA leader, plunging SA’s main opposition party into further turmoil less than two years before its next major electoral challenge.

The party, whose performance in major cities across SA in the 2016 elections was seen as a breakthrough moment that could establish it as an alternative to the ANC nationally, is facing a leadership crisis after its federal council chair and Maimane ally Athol Trollip also resigned on Wednesday.