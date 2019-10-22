LETTER: Are Maimane and Mashaba conspiring?

I agree with Sandy Johnston’s take on Helen Zille and the DA (“Zille needed despite lies”, October 22). She has been lied about for years by the ANC-leaning media as they identified her as a threat to their corrupt hegemony and wanted her out of the way. The voters believe the ANC lies no matter what they have done — or not done.

And how about Mmusi Maimane’s “you are my hero” to Herman Mashaba? First he goes to the announcement to support Mashaba in his resignation and then he tells the world Mashaba is his hero, after he has denigrated the DA. I think both are basically good people, but Maimane should no longer be leading the DA. Tony Leon’s committee was right: he should resign after saying this.

I see a conspiracy here. Are Mashaba and Maimane plotting the formation of a new middle-ground party together? It is not a bad idea, because they could attract “good” ANC and other unhappy opposition voters to the cause and perhaps start the break-up of the ANC.

The DA has certainly given them both the space and the experience to learn how politics works. This seems possible, but we shall see.

Rob Sowry

Bryanston