National High court order has stifled my work, says Mkhwebane Public protector to seek leave to appeal against judge's ruling

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused the high court that suspended her instruction that President Cyril Ramaphosa take disciplinary action against minister Pravin Gordhan of stifling the operations of her office.

Mkhwebane is seeking leave to appeal against the order of the high court in Pretoria.