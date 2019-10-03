Opinion / Columnists BRYAN ROSTRON: Busisiwe Mkhwebane goes further down the rabbit hole in her latest crusade Patterns of behaviour suggest the public protector’s findings are not based on reality BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has stated that she can only be removed by God, so her primary fealty is clearly not to the constitution.

Scrutiny of her latest clumsy findings against the former head of the police investigation unit suggests that Mkhwebane takes on politically sensitive cases based on faith, in the hope that evidence will follow. If it doesn’t, she finds “testimonials” that suit her.