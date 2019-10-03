BRYAN ROSTRON: Busisiwe Mkhwebane goes further down the rabbit hole in her latest crusade
Patterns of behaviour suggest the public protector’s findings are not based on reality
03 October 2019 - 15:49
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has stated that she can only be removed by God, so her primary fealty is clearly not to the constitution.
Scrutiny of her latest clumsy findings against the former head of the police investigation unit suggests that Mkhwebane takes on politically sensitive cases based on faith, in the hope that evidence will follow. If it doesn’t, she finds “testimonials” that suit her.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.