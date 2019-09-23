Political parties broadly agree on rules for removal of heads of chapter nine bodies
The need for rules was prompted by the DA’s bid to have the public protector removed from office on the grounds of incompetence
23 September 2019 - 05:08
The ANC and DA have agreed on the broad outline of a process for removing the head of a chapter nine institution, including the public protector.
A subcommittee of parliament’s rules committee is drawing up rules for the removal of such people, a move prompted by the DA’s parliamentary bid to have public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane removed from office on the grounds of incompetence.
