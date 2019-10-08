National Mkhwebane’s findings inaccurate and illogical, say Ipid bosses Independent Police Investigative Directorate officials seek high court order against public protector BL PREMIUM

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride and seven senior officials have launched a scathing legal attack on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the directorate, contending it should be overturned on at least 18 grounds.

McBride, his head of investigations Matthews Sesoko and the six other Ipid officials against whom Mkhwebane has made findings are applying for an interim interdict to stay the remedial action she has called for against them. The remedial action includes an order that they face disciplinary action. They want it to be stayed pending the outcome of their review of the entire report.