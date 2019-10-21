National Mkhwebane wrongly relied on anonymous sources in rogue unit findings, says Gordhan The Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan claims the public protector failed to provide any evidence to justify the Sars investigation BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wrongly relied on mysterious anonymous sources in her investigation into the so-called SA Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said.

In papers lodged with the Pretoria high court, Gordhan said the public protector had failed to provide any evidence to justify why she investigated the Sars investigative unit, despite its establishment occurring over a decade ago.