Mkhwebane wrongly relied on anonymous sources in rogue unit findings, says Gordhan
The Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan claims the public protector failed to provide any evidence to justify the Sars investigation
21 October 2019 - 19:03
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wrongly relied on mysterious anonymous sources in her investigation into the so-called SA Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said.
In papers lodged with the Pretoria high court, Gordhan said the public protector had failed to provide any evidence to justify why she investigated the Sars investigative unit, despite its establishment occurring over a decade ago.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.