Ipid challenges public protector’s report on death threats
06 October 2019 - 19:14
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will challenge the public protector’s report on its appointment of a cellphone expert to analyse death threats sent to investigators, calling it one-sided and legally flawed.
Ipid’s lawyers wrote to Busisiwe Mkhwebane last week to inform her that it would challenge her report in court, on the basis of a number of alleged legal and procedural flaws, and sought her assurance that she would agree to an interim interdict staying the implementation of her remedial action pending the outcome of the matter.
