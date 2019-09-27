TOP COURT
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane hauled in to bruising showdown
Public protector had backpaddled on her appeal citing legal advice
27 September 2019 - 05:04
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attempts to back out of a potentially bruising Constitutional Court showdown over the legal limitations of her powers have failed.
SA’s highest court will hear Mkhwebane’s urgent attempt to appeal against a high court ruling in favour of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan — despite Mkhwebane attempting to withdraw that appeal, and after President Cyril Ramaphosa argued she should not be allowed to do so.
