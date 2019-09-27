National TOP COURT Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane hauled in to bruising showdown Public protector had backpaddled on her appeal citing legal advice BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attempts to back out of a potentially bruising Constitutional Court showdown over the legal limitations of her powers have failed.

SA’s highest court will hear Mkhwebane’s urgent attempt to appeal against a high court ruling in favour of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan — despite Mkhwebane attempting to withdraw that appeal, and after President Cyril Ramaphosa argued she should not be allowed to do so.