African economies embrace sustainable finance to fight climate change
Regulators and banking associations are advancing green bonds and innovative lending policies, says Sustainable Banking Network
14 October 2019 - 16:48
Thirty-eight emerging-market economies, including SA, are changing the way they do business in order to drive development and fight climate change, according to a new report by the sector's regulatory bodies.
The report by the Sustainable Banking Network (SBN), a voluntary community of financial sector regulatory agencies and banking associations from emerging markets, shows that regulators and banking associations in various countries in Africa are advancing green bonds and innovative green lending policies.
