Electric vehicles in SA might be worse for the environment than petrol cars

EVs certainly have fewer tailpipe emissions as they do not use oil for fuel, thus reducing smog in congested cities. However, what they do use is electricity. Research by Carbon Brief indicates that EVs result in lower carbon dioxide emissions and therefore reduce air pollution, but only if the vehicle is charged with renewable energy sources. The same research indicates that when EVs are charged with coal-generated electricity, they can actually increase carbon dioxide-related pollution relative to internal combustion engines.

In SA, more than 80% of electricity is coal generated and additional coal stations are set to come online in the next few years. In light of this, there appears to be no immediate motivation for investing in EV infrastructure. For those hoping for a shift towards cleaner energy, the overwhelming dominance of coal might seem impossible to overcome. Not only is coal a relatively cheap source of energy, but SA has an estimated 256 years of available coal reserves. Furthermore, the coal sector is a significant source of employment for the country.

While a coal-dominated power grid makes it difficult to make a climate change-related investment case for EVs, it is not the only challenge. Eskom has, on numerous occasions, communicated the difficulties it faces in supplying SA with electricity while simultaneously repairing and maintaining its plants. It is no secret that Eskom, as an electricity provider to much of Southern Africa, is strained. This strain has resulted in load-shedding, which started in 2008 and rears its head during the most inconvenient of times.