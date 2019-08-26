Hlengani Mathebula quits Sars as clean-up operation continues

Suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) senior executive Hlengani Mathebula has left the tax agency, the revenue service said in a statement on Monday night.

Mathebula, who was responsible for governance, international relations, strategy and communication at the tax agency was one of five senior executives suspended by the agency in the past month as new commissioner Edward Kieswetter continues a clean-up campaign started by acting commissioner Mark Kingon.

“The parties should, and have agreed to end the employment relationship,” a terse statement from Sars said. On Monday, acting group executive for communication Siphithi Sibeko refused to give further details on the deal.

Governance failures at Sars during former commissioner Tom Moyane’s reign were partly blamed for the revenue shortfalls that saw the first VAT increase in more than two decades in 2018, hurting the country’s poor.

Moyane was fired following recommendations by a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars, headed by retired judge Robert Nugent. The inquiry found Moyane was not fit to hold office and was largely responsible for the mess the tax agency found itself in.

The other suspended senior executives are IT head Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane; group executive of employee relations Luther Lebelo; and chief officer for human capital and development Teboho Mokoena.

In October, under the leadership of acting commissioner Mark Kingon, the tax agency’s legal services head Refiloe Mokoena, who was allegedly at the centre of granting the controversial Gupta family a R420m VAT refund, was suspended. All five were suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.

The move to suspend the five was part of a review of the entire leadership by Kieswetter and was in line with Nugent’s recommendations.

All the executives were close allies of Moyane, and Lebelo was singled out as his “hitman” by witnesses at the Nugent commission of inquiry.