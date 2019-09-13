National

#SandtonShutdown: Marchers demand 2% from companies listed on JSE

Sandton is expected to come to a standstill on Friday as protesters call on private sector to help fight gender-based violence

13 September 2019 - 09:56 IAVAN PIJOOS
Women hold placards as they protest against gender-based violence, outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton on 13 September. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer
Women hold placards as they protest against gender-based violence, outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton on 13 September. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer

The #SandtonShutdown organisers have demanded 2% from companies listed on the JSE.

“We are hoping to achieve some kind of commitment from the private sector through the JSE. We are demanding 2% from all companies listed on the JSE, which will be used to fight gender-based violence,” one of the organisers of the march, Fatima Moutloatse, said on Friday.

Moutloatse said they had also submitted demands for a two-day gender-based violence and femicide summit.

Hundreds of women gathered outside the JSE in Sandton as early as 3am on Friday.

The organisers have called on several businesses to shut down and allow their staff to join the march.

About 300 protesters sang and held placards that read: “Women born to die?”

Others read: “Respect our existence or expect our resistance.”

A third read: “I made it out alive. She did not.”

Activist and survivor of gender-based violence Rosie Motene said the first step out of an abusive relationship is “an honest conversation in a secure space”. However, very few women feel they can talk about their experiences of violence.

“Women and men all need to address this issue openly and to be prepared to listen in ways that can make a positive difference.

“If we can use this climate to really get through the message that silence is an enemy, and provide the means for women to safely speak, we should be able to make some long-overdue, real progress.”

Grim crime data shows SA is at war with itself

Latest statistics show 179,683 crimes against women and 1,014 cases of murder of children
National
5 hours ago

Serious crimes such as murder on the increase

Police minister Bheki Cele said the annual crime statistics released in parliament did not paint a ‘rosy’ picture
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
#SandtonShutdown: Marchers demand 2% from ...
National
2.
Grim crime data shows SA is at war with itself
National
3.
I won’t hand over my assets, says VBS boss
National
4.
SA men man-up to offer a solution to the gender ...
National

Related Articles

Serious crimes such as murder on the increase

National

Behind SA’s war on women

Features

SPECIAL REPORT: Why SA is burning

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.