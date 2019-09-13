SandtonShutdown: Marchers demand 2% from companies listed on JSE

The #SandtonShutdown organisers have demanded 2% from companies listed on the JSE.

“We are hoping to achieve some kind of commitment from the private sector through the JSE. We are demanding 2% from all companies listed on the JSE, which will be used to fight gender-based violence,” one of the organisers of the march, Fatima Moutloatse, said on Friday.

Moutloatse said they had also submitted demands for a two-day gender-based violence and femicide summit.

Hundreds of women gathered outside the JSE in Sandton as early as 3am on Friday.

The organisers have called on several businesses to shut down and allow their staff to join the march.