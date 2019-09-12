SA: a country aflame

SA’s violent predemocratic history provides a basis to explain the culture of violence. But, 25 years on, this legacy isn’t being reversed.

One possible reason is incapacity among law enforcement agencies, from the police to crime intelligence and state security.

Charles van Niekerk, a sessional lecturer in intelligence studies at the Wits School of Governance, says the recent poor handling of mob attacks and protests in Gauteng is not only symptomatic of an "intelligence failure", but a "bigger-picture failure" of security and crime intelligence.

Some reports indicate that SA’s intelligence services were aware of plans for a violent resurgence of xenophobic attacks, which peaked as the World Economic Forum on Africa kicked off in Cape Town.

But if the government knew that the attacks were coming, why was it powerless to stop them?

Van Niekerk says the responses of government officials in the media show there was inadequate gathering of appropriate information by security services, and poor interpretation of the open-source information and structured analysis that would have elicited an appropriate, informed response.

This, he says, occurred alongside aggravating factors at a societal level, including unemployment, frustration and ethnocentrism.

"The whole security sector requires an infusion of creativity, guts, better capacity and a much higher level of competence. The rule of law cannot be a slogan, it requires implementation, resources, budget and a sense of urgency," Van Niekerk says.

It is something of a tall order, however, with so many law enforcement agencies on their knees after a decade of state capture and corruption.

The state capture project entailed "repurposing" state institutions to further the designs and the protection of a small elite in the ANC and business. Institutions hollowed out during this period include the police, the Hawks, crime intelligence, the National Prosecuting Authority and the State Security Agency.

ANC ally the SACP elaborated on this problem after a weekend meeting, expressing deep concern about the erosion of the "capacity and strategic discipline of the state".

Party general secretary Blade Nzimande said: "This erosion of state authority in many ways and by no small measure has left many households and communities exposed to unabated criminality, which in turn engenders rising levels of anger and its eruption in the form of violent reactions in the coalface of helplessness."

SA’s law enforcement agencies were largely repurposed to turn a blind eye to state capture and aid "rogue or criminal activities", and had also been infiltrated by criminal networks.

"The general outcry in many of our communities about the failure of state organs established to combat crime and corruption is well known. Linked with it, there are rising levels of lack of confidence and even mistrust in our law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system," Nzimande said.

This lack of confidence may be starting to show in the numbers.