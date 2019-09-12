Serious crimes such as murder on the increase

There was a 3.4% increase in murders in the financial year to end-March, bringing the total for the year to 21,022, according to the police recorded crime statistics released on Thursday.

Police minister Bheki Cele told members of parliament’s police portfolio committee that the statistics were “not rosy”, with increases being recorded in all the major crimes such as murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The minister said the murders by people who were known by the victims had increased significantly.

The murder rate per 100 000 of the population has increased from 35,8% in 2017/18 to 36,4% in 2018/19.

DA police spokesperson Andrew Whitfield said the statistics were a cause for grave concern while DA MP Ockert Terblanche said the murder statistics were “very alarming”.

Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune, the national head of crime statistics, noted in his briefing to MPs that there were 686 more murders in 2018 compared to the previous year.