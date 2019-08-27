National

New district-based service delivery model aim to break silos

In a bid to improve service delivery in the 257 municipalities, the approach will ensure they are properly supported and adequately resourced

27 August 2019 - 18:28 Claudi Mailovich
With funds not trickling down from national government, municipalities lack the funds for basic service delivery. Picture: THE SOWETAN
With funds not trickling down from national government, municipalities lack the funds for basic service delivery. Picture: THE SOWETAN

The new district-based service delivery model will aim to break down the silos between the different spheres of government, in a bid to improve service delivery in the 257 municipalities across the country.

The new district-based model was first announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his third state of the nation address in June this year.  Addressing the need for a capable and developmental state, Ramaphosa said a district-based approach, which will focus on the 44 districts and eight metros nationwide, will ensure that municipalities are properly supported and adequately resourced.

Last week, the cabinet approved the new model as “an important innovation” in the implementation of service delivery, that will ensure a  coherent planning, budgeting and implementation of service delivery projects in all districts by all three spheres of government — national, provincial and local.

The model, the post-cabinet statement said, was meant to enhance other alignment initiatives such as integrated development plans (IDPs) with “a clear focus” of implementing one plan in each district across all spheres of government.

While the model will kick off in the OR Tambo district municipality in the Eastern Cape, the Waterberg district in Limpopo, and Ethekwini metropolitan municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape has already been using the approach over the past year.

Gauteng premier David Makhura has also said his province has led the way by dividing the province into “corridors”, which he said is also a district-based approach.

Graham Paulse, head of the Western Cape’s department of local government, told Business Day on Monday that the province was triggered into developing a district-based approach after they realised that despite having a good governance record “we are not getting the necessary traction”.

He said the province and the municipalities are planning on its own, and that officials from other spheres of government would, in the past, meet with municipal officials, but that plans were not be integrated. “That’s the main problem on why we could not get traction on service delivery,” Paulse said.

Since a meeting late last year, the province started using and developing a district-based model, which will be officially launched province-wide on October 4. It was officially adopted by the provincial co-ordinating forum, a few weeks before Ramaphosa’s address, Paulse said.  

The difference this year in using the joint district approach, Paulse said, was “chalk and cheese”.

He said the cabinet’s adoption of a district-based approach is a good thing, as it will help with duplication and overlap, as well as efficiency and the application of resources. Paulse said it basically created a shared service model, but that the ostensible conflict between the municipalities and the districts would have to be managed.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Joburg is in a much healthier position, says finance MMC

Liquidity levels in the metro are better due to improved revenue collection and DA’s prudent financial management
National
1 month ago

Local government is underfunded, says advisory body

For municipalities to function properly and get out of their debt crises, they need more financial support from national government, says the FCC
National
1 month ago

Treasury has strategy to improve local authorities’ finances

The new strategy will improve the financial sustainability and create consistent criteria to identify municipalities in financial distress
National
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Review of Police Service Act underway, says ...
National
2.
New district-based service delivery model aim to ...
National
3.
Private donor funding for NPA will be very ...
National
4.
Thebemed medical scheme placed under curatorship
National / Health

Related Articles

Cabinet adopts new district-based service delivery model

National

Treasury has strategy to improve local authorities’ finances

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.