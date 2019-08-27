New district-based service delivery model aim to break silos

The new district-based service delivery model will aim to break down the silos between the different spheres of government, in a bid to improve service delivery in the 257 municipalities across the country.

The new district-based model was first announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his third state of the nation address in June this year. Addressing the need for a capable and developmental state, Ramaphosa said a district-based approach, which will focus on the 44 districts and eight metros nationwide, will ensure that municipalities are properly supported and adequately resourced.

Last week, the cabinet approved the new model as “an important innovation” in the implementation of service delivery, that will ensure a coherent planning, budgeting and implementation of service delivery projects in all districts by all three spheres of government — national, provincial and local.

The model, the post-cabinet statement said, was meant to enhance other alignment initiatives such as integrated development plans (IDPs) with “a clear focus” of implementing one plan in each district across all spheres of government.

While the model will kick off in the OR Tambo district municipality in the Eastern Cape, the Waterberg district in Limpopo, and Ethekwini metropolitan municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape has already been using the approach over the past year.

Gauteng premier David Makhura has also said his province has led the way by dividing the province into “corridors”, which he said is also a district-based approach.

Graham Paulse, head of the Western Cape’s department of local government, told Business Day on Monday that the province was triggered into developing a district-based approach after they realised that despite having a good governance record “we are not getting the necessary traction”.

He said the province and the municipalities are planning on its own, and that officials from other spheres of government would, in the past, meet with municipal officials, but that plans were not be integrated. “That’s the main problem on why we could not get traction on service delivery,” Paulse said.

Since a meeting late last year, the province started using and developing a district-based model, which will be officially launched province-wide on October 4. It was officially adopted by the provincial co-ordinating forum, a few weeks before Ramaphosa’s address, Paulse said.

The difference this year in using the joint district approach, Paulse said, was “chalk and cheese”.

He said the cabinet’s adoption of a district-based approach is a good thing, as it will help with duplication and overlap, as well as efficiency and the application of resources. Paulse said it basically created a shared service model, but that the ostensible conflict between the municipalities and the districts would have to be managed.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za