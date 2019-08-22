Cabinet adopts new district-based service delivery model

The cabinet has adopted a district-based service delivery model that aims to integrate national, provincial and local government projects and overcome the current silo approach to service delivery.

The model was presented to the cabinet on Wednesday by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and was approved by provincial premiers at a meeting last week of the presidential co-ordinating council.

Briefing the media on Thursday on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said the model will focus on the 44 districts and eight metros and “will ensure coherence and integration in planning, budgeting and implementation of service delivery projects and programmes in all districts by all three spheres of government — national, provincial and local”.

Implementation forums representing all three spheres of the government will be responsible for project implementation.

Mthembu noted that, currently, national departments go into areas for projects without any linkage to provincial and local government. Plans often have no link to local government integrated development plans (IDPs). There is no proper integration and co-ordination of plans, which limit their impact.

“Up to now [integration and co-ordination] has eluded us. We have not worked together as a team, as a joined-up government,” he said. Mthembu said the district-focused model would enhance the delivery of services.

A “war room” at national level would plot all projects in a particular district or metro so that President Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza will have line of sight of all projects in each of them. It will also highlight gaps and challenges in delivery and identify blockages and inequities.

The model will kick off in three areas: OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape; the mining Waterberg District in Limpopo; and Ethekwini metropolitan municipality in KwaZulu-Natal — which will be visited by Ramaphosa together with representatives of provincial and local government to see what projects are being delivered there. Ramaphosa will also visit all other districts and metros during his term in office.

At the presidential co-ordinating council meeting it was also agreed that the nine provincial growth strategies for the next five years be based on and aligned with the national medium-term strategic framework.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za