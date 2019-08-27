Treasury has strategy to improve local authorities’ finances

The National Treasury will immediately roll out a new strategy to improve the financial sustainability of local governments.

This will include the drafting of guidelines that will ensure interventions in municipalities are dealt with in the same way across all provinces.

The financial sustainability of municipalities is of grave concern, with the 2017/2018 consolidated audit outcomes showing increasing indicators of a collapse in local government finances, such as revenue management and financial sustainability. The financial health of 76% of the municipalities is concerning or requires intervention, according to the audit.

Local government is at the heart of service delivery, with municipalities having to provide basic services such as water, electricity, infrastructure and refuse removal, making its financial sustainability crucial.

Last week, the budget council, a statutory body comprising representatives from the national government and the nine provincial finance MECs, met and endorsed a new strategy to improve the financial sustainability of local government.

Among other things, the council engages on fiscal, budgetary and financial matters that affect provinces; legislation or policy that affects provincial finances; and any matters that affect financial management or the monitoring of finances of provinces.

“The new strategy will be rolled out immediately and will form the basis for the work of the National Treasury and provincial treasuries in supporting the financial turnaround of municipalities over the course of the term of the sixth administration,” the Treasury said in response to written questions on Monday.