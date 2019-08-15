Companies COMPANY COMMENT Clover case shows how poor service delivery hurts smaller towns Uncertain supply of basic utilities, such as water and power, have the company moving to better served locations BL PREMIUM

What will it take for the government to realise that poor service delivery in some of the country’s smaller towns is killing investment and negatively affecting local economic development and employment?

Food and beverages firm Clover Industries is one of those companies that have borne the brunt of poor provision of services such as water and electricity. Shabby service delivery is often a good enough reason for companies to take their investments elsewhere.