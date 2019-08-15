National

GRAPHIC: The government’s spending plans and priorities

15 August 2019 - 13:08 Pieter van der Merwe
The Treasury building in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
The Treasury building in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The state’s spending for the 2019/2020 financial year — outlined in the Appropriation Act gazetted this week — paints a clear picture of the government’s priorities.

The debate on land expropriation has dominated headlines since President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged victorious at the ANC’s national conference in December 2017. However, the rural development department has only been allocated 1.35% of the overall spend, with roughly R6.5bn set aside for restitution and land reform.

The spending allocations in the act predate the presidents announcement to merge some of the departments.

Meanwhile, the act also indicates that while the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill was only sent to parliament for consideration in August, the state already plans to spend R2.1bn on NHI alone in the current financial year.

The bulk of taxpayers’ monies, however, will still go to social grants, about R175bn. To put this into context, more money will be spent on grants than the departments of basic and higher education (excluding science and technology), as well as health, combined.

The graphic below indicates the breakdown of the main appropriations, with some priority or topical departments broken down further to isolate specific items, including NHI, Eskom, the SABC and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

• To enlarge the graphic, select the full-screen button on the ellipsis (three dots) on the top right corner, then simply hover over any section to see the details.

