Western Cape warns NHI will bring 'deep uncertainty' over provinces' role

The Western Cape’s head of health has warned that the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill introduced deep uncertainty about the role of provincial health departments and could diminish the money available for service delivery.

The long-awaited bill unveiled last Thursday by health minister Zweli Mkhize is the first piece of enabling legislation for the government’s plans to implement universal health coverage, which promises to provide services to everyone free at the point of care.