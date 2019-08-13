Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: NHI is far worse than Jacob Zuma’s craziest idea Nationalised health will need every two to four years the R1-trillion that nuclear power stations needed only once BL PREMIUM

The looming spectre of Medi-Eskom, optimistically named National Health Insurance (NHI), is a relief in one respect: as the first major piece of legislation put together by Cyril Ramaphosa’s government, and potentially the last, it has allowed us finally to dispense with the childish but persistent belief that Ramaphosa has a plan.

We all understand the algebra of dysfunction in the ANC; that there are a great many things Ramaphosa can’t do for fear of embarrassing the made men eating spaghetti and meatballs around the kitchen table. His statements about land reform and Eskom have been so densely hedged you could carve them into topiary.