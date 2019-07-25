It will be a long road, but we will get the crooks behind bars, says Shamila Batohi

Asmal served as a minister from 1994-2004 and in parliament up until 2007. While a member of the ANC, he became critical of a number of controversial decisions made by the party in recent years. Batohi said Asmal will be remembered for his unwavering integrity, from which she draws inspiration under current circumstances in which the “culture of integrity has been strained to breaking point and the rule of law tarnished almost beyond recognition”.

Batohi’s comments come at a time when serious crime is on the rise, including murder; factional battles threaten not only the ANC, but the government as a whole; a legal battle is raging between the executive arm of the state and a public protector found by the Constitutional Court to have been dishonest; and there have been increased public perceptions of corruption.

It also comes at a time when former president Jacob Zuma is unable and unwilling to answer or account for any of the corruption or wrongdoing that occurred during his term in office, and where the country hears explosive testimony in commissions of inquiry into the SA Revenue Service (Sars), the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and state capture.

“Corruption has become so widespread that there’s a real danger of it becoming entrenched and normalised in SA unless something serious doesn’t happen soon,” Batohi told the gathering in Sandton.

However, in order to tackle this scourge, the NPA itself has to get back on its feet. As observers have repeatedly stressed, crime-fighting institutions have been severely weakened in recent years, with the NPA resorting to private donor funding. And so far, not one of Batohi’s predecessors has concluded a full term.