National

WATCH: Gordhan quips back after EFF disrupts his budget vote address

Tense stand-off as EFF MPs approach Gordhan, and preventing him from speaking

12 July 2019 - 12:42
In this screengrab, EFF MPs are seen huddled around public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan during an altercation at Parliament, where Gordhan was to due to deliver his public enterprises budget vote.
In this screengrab, EFF MPs are seen huddled around public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan during an altercation at Parliament, where Gordhan was to due to deliver his public enterprises budget vote.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has brushed off intimidation attempts by EFF MPs in Parliament, where he was to deliver his budget vote address on Thursday afternoon.  

Gordhan was set to deliver his address when EFF MPs started raising multiple points of order to stop him from speaking. They said the minister should not be allowed to address the committee as he was a “constitutional delinquent”.

EFF MPs were forced to leave a parliamentary committee room after heckling public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday afternoon.

EFF MPs thrown out of parliament for heckling Gordhan

EFF MPs walked up to the podium where Gordhan stood, but MPs from other opposition benches and from the ANC rose to defend him
National
18 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa must fire Pravin Gordhan with ‘immediate effect’, says EFF

The Democratic Alliance said Ramaphosa cannot ignore the remedial action of the public protector against Gordhan
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Gordhan quips back after EFF disrupts his ...
National
2.
The health minister presents the bare bones of ...
National
3.
Ratings agency places City of Johannesburg on ...
National
4.
Duduzane Zuma acquitted of culpable homicide and ...
National

Related Articles

TOM EATON: Politicians pick selfish battles while citizens live in terror

Opinion / Columnists

JUSTICE MALALA: Foolish infighting threatens to devour SA

Opinion / Columnists

CAROL PATON: ANC-EFF relationship is worth watching

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.