WATCH: Gordhan quips back after EFF disrupts his budget vote address
Tense stand-off as EFF MPs approach Gordhan, and preventing him from speaking
12 July 2019 - 12:42
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has brushed off intimidation attempts by EFF MPs in Parliament, where he was to deliver his budget vote address on Thursday afternoon.
Gordhan was set to deliver his address when EFF MPs started raising multiple points of order to stop him from speaking. They said the minister should not be allowed to address the committee as he was a “constitutional delinquent”.
EFF MPs were forced to leave a parliamentary committee room after heckling public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday afternoon.