WATCH: What Sars will do to ensure compliance

SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks Business Day TV about how the agency will make sure South Africans pay their taxes

02 July 2019 - 09:07 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The 2019 tax season has opened for eFilers and users of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) app and deputy finance minister David Masondo has made it clear that the country’s economic recovery depends on an efficient tax agency.

Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter to discuss how the tax agency will ensure compliance.

