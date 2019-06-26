Ramaphosa: Lack of accountability in municipalities a ‘concern’

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the deteriorating levels of accountability in municipalities is "concerning".

Ramaphosa was responding on Wednesday to the municipal audit outcomes released by auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, which painted a dire picture of the state of finances in SA's municipalities.

He said that in local government, as in all parts of the state, where systems fail there must be accountability.

Makwetu announced that only 18 municipalities of those audited had obtained clean audits, which amounted to only 8% of the total audits conducted in the 2017-2018 financial year.

SA's auditor-general lamented the decline in accountability in local government, which he said shows in indicators such as the regressed audit outcomes and the high irregular expenditure. The tide could be turned only if leaders in the different spheres of government took the lead in the drive towards a wholesale clean administration in the public sector.