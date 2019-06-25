CAROL PATON: Big-thinking president fails to focus on the situation at hand

Investors rush for the haven of bullion and palladium hits a three-month high
His master plans retain the developmental state approach, but he needs to get local government to foster the environment for a much bigger small business sector
Accounting profession watchdog bars Jacques Wessels, who was responsible for auditing Linkway Trading’s financial statements, from using the CA (SA) designation
MPs will spend nine hours on Tuesday debating the speech, writes Genevieve Quintal
Shareholders may be justifiably worried about Alexander Forbes's recurring items
As long as the economy remains unusually inequitable and mining dependent, it won’t sustain rapid growth
France-based energy think-tank says investment in renewable energy in SA continues to grow
Judges rule against Donald Trump’s administration and in favour of Los Angeles streetwear designer Erik Brunetti
Proteas planned to be grown-up, calm-under-pressure cricketers but the new approach appears to have gone too far
About seven out of 10 people will suffer a temporary disability in their lifetimes and an income protection policy helps ease the burden
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.